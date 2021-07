With the US Open underway right now at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, weather safety is unlikely a major concern for the participants and attendees at this four-day event. Although severe weather and lightning are always a public safety concern for golf, the weather focus this week will be for what is on the ground, not in the sky. Weather forecasts play a daily role in course management, green maintenance and operations, but major tournaments have a more pronounced emphasis on surface conditions, and hole and tee placement.