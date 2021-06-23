Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flint, MI

Acclaimed funk band Heatwave to perform at Flint Water Festival

By Ron Fonger
Posted by 
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FLINT, MI -- Heatwave, a funk band that scored hit singles including “Boogie Nights” in the 1970s, will help open the Flint Water Festival during the July 4 weekend. The Friends of Berston Field House announced the free Heatwave concert is scheduled to start at Berston, 3300 Saginaw St., at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, the first day of the three-day festival, which also includes a carnival, charity auction, and fireworks at 10 p.m. on Independence Day.

www.mlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neeley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Festival#Bottled Water#Carnival Rides#Flint Mi Heatwave#The U S Army#Rich Kids Inc#The Friends Of Berston#Just Water Liquid Death#Nft#Bar Grill#Club 93 7 Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

July 4 fireworks, festivals and other events in Michigan

Celebrations peppered across the state will give Michiganders a chance to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. Here are some of them. The Whitmore Lake 4th of July Committee will be hosting fireworks on July 2 starting at dusk. Although the city will be closing Main Street from Barker to the Marathon Gas Station at 8 p.m. that day, the fireworks can also be viewed at the First United Methodist Church, located at 9318 Main Street, Whitmore Lake, Michigan, 48189.. Gates will open at 6 p.m.