Acclaimed funk band Heatwave to perform at Flint Water Festival

Celebrations peppered across the state will give Michiganders a chance to celebrate Independence Day this weekend. Here are some of them. The Whitmore Lake 4th of July Committee will be hosting fireworks on July 2 starting at dusk. Although the city will be closing Main Street from Barker to the Marathon Gas Station at 8 p.m. that day, the fireworks can also be viewed at the First United Methodist Church, located at 9318 Main Street, Whitmore Lake, Michigan, 48189.. Gates will open at 6 p.m.