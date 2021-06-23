Acclaimed funk band Heatwave to perform at Flint Water Festival
FLINT, MI -- Heatwave, a funk band that scored hit singles including “Boogie Nights” in the 1970s, will help open the Flint Water Festival during the July 4 weekend. The Friends of Berston Field House announced the free Heatwave concert is scheduled to start at Berston, 3300 Saginaw St., at 7 p.m. Friday, July 2, the first day of the three-day festival, which also includes a carnival, charity auction, and fireworks at 10 p.m. on Independence Day.www.mlive.com