President Joe Biden dinged Republicans for a raft of voting changes, contending the GOP in states such as Georgia is attempting to manipulate the vote to their advantage. "We have a system that does both with integrity and independence, but Republicans want to do what no political party has ever tried to do: get to decide if your vote counts," Biden told donors Monday in his first DNC fundraiser as president. "It's outrageous. We're going to fight like hell to make sure that doesn't happen."