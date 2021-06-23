Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC Hopes for Tourism Revival
Gansevoort Hotel Group founder and president Michael Achenbaum talks to Cheddar News' Michelle Castillo about its multi-million dollar renovation and the hospitality industry's hope that New York City's tourism will rebound post-pandemic. Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC was one of 226 New York City hotels temporarily closed during the pandemic, mostly due to lack of tourism. Only 22.3 million visitors stopped by the Big Apple last year, down from 66.6 million in 2019.cheddar.com