Naperville June 20 Tornado Damage Report / June 23 Update

Above / Damage assessments conducted by the City’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Business Group inspectors in the hardest-hit area have concluded. City crews remain on site today conducting clean-up efforts in the area impacted by Sunday’s tornado. Crews will once again be on site until approximately 8PM to clear parkway trees, roadways, and City property, and Fire officials will continue their presence in the area as a resource for impacted residents. This level of activity should be expected through the weekend.