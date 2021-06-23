Cancel
MLS

How Charlotte FC is serving local communities through soccer

Rock Hill Herald
 7 days ago

It has been more than a year since Dustin Swinehart stood on an athletic field in East Charlotte envisioning it filled with kids playing soccer. That was before the pandemic and after Swinehart was named the director of community engagement for Charlotte FC, the city’s new Major League Soccer team that begins play in 2022.

www.heraldonline.com
Christian Fuchs
Riley Mcgree
Nick Kelly
#Panthers#Major League Soccer#Academy#Ally Bank#Bank Of America Stadium#The Carolina Panthers#Fieldturf#Uptown
