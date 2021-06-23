‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

I’m a huge fan of both science and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it’s awesome when these two collide. That’s exactly what happened in Episode 5 of WandaVision. Here is my super basic introduction to WandaVision for those of you that haven’t seen it. Wanda is a superhero with magical powers that allow her to do all sorts of cool stuff. But one thing that’s maybe not so cool is that she can turn the town of Westview (and all of its people) into some type of TV show. I know, it seems weird—but I’m just trying to set up the physics. In order to keep most people out of her make-believe show, Wanda creates a sort of radiation field around the town, called the Hex.