‘WandaVision’ Concept Art Shows Development of the Hex

By Claire Epting
 8 days ago
New WandaVision concept art reveals the early ideas the creative team had for the show’s “Hex.” For those who need a refresher, the Hex was a sweeping forcefield created by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that encompassed the entire town of Westview, New Jersey. Inside the Hex was a completely fabricated suburban reality, complete with white picket fences and a charming town square. Now, members of WandaVision’s pre-production crew have begun sharing images of how the Hex was developed for the Disney+ series.

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

