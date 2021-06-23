Mets’ Pete Alonso will attempt to defend title at 2021 Home Run Derby

This isn’t just Royals fan talk, either. It isn’t often that there is a Royals player who is even in the Home Run Derby conversation, let alone deserving of it. For starters, Kansas City hasn’t historically produced home run hitters. It took the Royals 50 seasons to see a 40-home run campaign. But there’s also the marketability question. Billy Butler was considered in 2012 and while the “Boo Cano” movement was amazing and a truly fond memory, it wouldn’t have been necessary had the All-Star Game not been in Kansas City. The reason Billy was considered was that he was the hometown All-Star. He entered the All-Star break with the 24th-most home runs in baseball and wasn’t exactly a powerhouse personality. Then you had Mike Moustakas, who was legitimately worthy – his 25 homers were the fifth most in the league at the break – but also wasn’t overly exciting. His average exit velocity was the fifth-best on his own team and 115th-best in baseball. He wasn’t really a bomb dropper as much as someone.