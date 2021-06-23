Cancel
Mets’ Pete Alonso will attempt to defend title at 2021 Home Run Derby

By Chris Ryan
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pete Alonso isn’t going to lose his crown without a fight. The Mets first baseman announced on Wednesday he will return to the Home Run Derby in 2021, which will take place on Monday, July 12, at Coors Field in Denver. In a video posted to Instagram, Alonso simply said, “I’m back.”

Related
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: How Pete Alonso could make an All-Star ballot run

Jun 15, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits the game winning RBI with a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports. Despite sitting atop the NL East division,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pete Alonso batting cleanup for Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Alonso will man first base after Dominic Smith was moved to left field, Kevin Pillar was shifted to center, and Albert Almora received the night off. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Wright, our...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pete Alonso riding pine for Mets against Atlanta

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alonso will grab a seat after 18 straight starts. Dominic Smith will move to first base and into the cleanup spot in place of Alonso. Kevin Pillar will play left field and hit sixth. Albert Almora will enter the lineup in center and bat eighth.
MLBNY Daily News

Brandon Nimmo is healthy but Mets are being patient with his return

When Michael Conforto came back from the injured list on June 23, the Mets’ outfield took a monumental step toward its ideal form. As Brandon Nimmo trekked to Syracuse for a rehab assignment and rumblings of his imminent return grew louder, people across Mets land perked up at the idea of a first place team getting exciting pieces of its jejune offense back.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Mets Game Preview: (6/30/21) @ Atlanta Braves (37-41)

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves play the second game of their series after a terrific first game of their series. It looked like the Mets offense would disappoint once again, but a 4-run seventh gave them enough to win 4-3. The second game is scheduled for a usual 7:20 p.m. ET start from Truist Park.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Blue Jays’ Ross Stripling ‘mortified’ by outburst at Joe Panik

Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani sends ball into orbit (Video)

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to prove he is a one-of-a-kind talent and put on his latest spectacle Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani is easily the most unique individual in any professional sport. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star isn’t on the mound Tuesday night, but he is in the lineup.
MLBRealGM

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Open To Home Run Derby

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. appears interested in participating in this year's Home Run Derby. Guerrero said on Tuesday that he hasn't made a final decision, but that he's leaning toward saying yes if the league asks him to partake. In 2019, Guerrero set records for the most home runs in a...
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso is the real deal

Through his first 50 games of the season, Pete Alonso has demonstrated that rumors of his demise in 2020 were greatly exaggerated. To be fair, any claims of Alonso’s demise after he put up a perfectly fine 118 wRC+ last season were misguided, but there were reasons for concern watching Alonso scuffle through much of the abbreviated 2020 season. Those concerns should be mostly gone now.
MLBHalos Heaven

Shohei Ohtani will compete in Home Run Derby

The most exciting player in baseball will compete in baseball’s most exciting competition. On Friday, Shohei Ohtani announced that he’ll be competing in the 2021 Home Run Derby in Colorado next month. Here’s what he posted to Instagram. Ohtani will be making history, as he’ll become the first Japanese-born player...
MLBYardbarker

Put Salvador Perez in the Home Run Derby!

This isn’t just Royals fan talk, either. It isn’t often that there is a Royals player who is even in the Home Run Derby conversation, let alone deserving of it. For starters, Kansas City hasn’t historically produced home run hitters. It took the Royals 50 seasons to see a 40-home run campaign. But there’s also the marketability question. Billy Butler was considered in 2012 and while the “Boo Cano” movement was amazing and a truly fond memory, it wouldn’t have been necessary had the All-Star Game not been in Kansas City. The reason Billy was considered was that he was the hometown All-Star. He entered the All-Star break with the 24th-most home runs in baseball and wasn’t exactly a powerhouse personality. Then you had Mike Moustakas, who was legitimately worthy – his 25 homers were the fifth most in the league at the break – but also wasn’t overly exciting. His average exit velocity was the fifth-best on his own team and 115th-best in baseball. He wasn’t really a bomb dropper as much as someone.
MLBchatsports.com

Trey Mancini to Represent Orioles in Home Run Derby

Jun 11, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Orioles’ star first baseman will take his comeback tour to the national...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Gary Sanchez not interested in Home Run Derby

Gary Sanchez hit another home run Thursday, his seventh in 13 games, in the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Royals. Despite the recent tear, the catcher said he’s not interested in participating in the Home Run Derby next month in Colorado. “I had a really good time the first time...