Relationship Advice

Bachelorette Parties Are Getting Out Of Hand This Wedding Season

By abbyadler
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hot girl summer is when wedding season is at its peak. As a result, bachelorette parties are at their peak too, for better or for worse. All the Twitter brides and bridesmaids are coming out in full force to tweet about their upcoming parties, and we mean it when we say it's about to get wild up in here, especially in Nashville (we're pretty sure every bachelorette party ever has taken place there, but don't quote us on that). Scroll down for this week's funniest tweets about bachelorette parties. May bridezilla be ever in your favor.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

