The honors and recognition continue to come in for Yellow Jacket freshman Kevin Parada. The Pasadena, California native and true freshman was named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Second Team. The announcement came yesterday. Just last week Parada received all-American honors from Collegiate Baseball. As the article mentions, Parada is the first freshman to lead the Yellow Jackets in hitting since Matt Murton did the same in 2001. Parada finished in the top-20 of the ACC with a .318 batting average on a season that included 51 starts. Congratulations to him on this well-deserved recognition.