A pitch invader ran onto the soccer pitch draped in an LGBTQ+ flag during Hungary's national anthem in order to protest the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Just a few moments before Hungary was set to take on Germany during the Euro 2020 tournament, a brave man armed with a rainbow flag ran onto the grass, right in front of unsuspecting soccer players who were passionately blasting the lyrics to Himnusz. Shortly after raising the flag in the air, he was tackled to the ground by security and then escorted off the grounds to a faint round of applause. An icon, if you ask me.