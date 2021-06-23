Sweetgreen IPO: Salad Chain Confidentially Files to go Public

Zevia, a beverage company that makes zero-calorie and zero-sugar beverages with "clean" ingredients, has filed to go public. It plans to list class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "ZVIA." Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. An S-1 has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. Zevia joins a slew of companies that have recently filed paperwork to go public or have started trading, including Krispy Kreme, Mister Car Wash and Confluent Inc. . The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 2.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.6% for the period.