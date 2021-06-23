Cancel
Economy

Sweetgreen IPO: Salad Chain Confidentially Files to go Public

By Aimee Bohn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sweetgreen IPO is coming to the market. The quick-serve salad chain announced it has confidentially filed to go public. So, will Sweetgreen be a good investment? Let’s take a look…. Sweetgreen IPO: The Business. Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru. The three...

