The murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife over 30 years ago began in Columbia County this week. Mark Bringe, 73, was charged in 2018 with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Lori in 1988 after the cold case was re-opened and re-investigated. Lori’s body was found by her husband and father at a wooded area near her home. The cause of death was a gunshot to the head.