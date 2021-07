Epic Games has announced that The Spectrum Retreat is the next free game coming to the Epic Games Store, available from July 1-8. Players have until July 1 to download the two current free games, Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo, as they’ll be replaced on that date. The Spectrum Retreat is a narrative-driven puzzle game that uses its sci-fi setting and puzzle mechanics to tell a surprisingly human story. The game’s single developer, Dan Smith, surprisingly started making the game when he was fifteen and worked on it for five years. Here’s more on the game from its official description.