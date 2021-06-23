Cancel
Montague, MA

GCC nurse educator unseats incumbent in Montague Board of Health race

By SHELBY ASHLINE -
Recorder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTAGUE — Melanie Zamojski unseated longtime incumbent Christopher Boutwell in the Board of Health race during Tuesday’s election. Zamojski, a health care professional with 36 years’ experience who now works as a nurse educator at Greenfield Community College, ran unsuccessfully for the Board of Health three years ago and decided to run again this year, she said previously. She received 254 votes to Boutwell’s 133, according to election results on the town website.

www.recorder.com
