Judge threatens to toss DEA agent's plea in corruption case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging 60 alleged members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine distribution network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Prosecutors say the defendants were part of a ring that smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug ``to dozens of sub-distributors'' in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand. Drug proceeds were returned to the network's leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a se.