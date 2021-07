Marlins 2018 fourth round pick Nick Fortes has more story to tell than your typical prospect on the outskirts of organizational rankings. Closing in on his 25th birthday, Fortes has been on the scouting radar for the better part of a decade at this point. A native of Deland, FL, Fortes made a name for himself as a prep underclassman on the showcase circuit before he could even drive. He built up his résumé from an early age with MVP efforts at the 16U Perfect Game World Series and WWBA Underclass Worlds. It’s no easy task to stand out against the depth of competition at such events, and the efforts instantly pushed into the upper tiers of class rankings, with some believing he had the look of a future day one draft pick.