Cotton is one of the most important and widely grown crops in the world, and with more than 90% of cotton farmers living in developing countries, cotton production is fundamental to the livelihoods of millions of farmers and workers. However, current cotton growing methods need to change as they are placing unsustainable levels of stress on the environment and the people who produce it. Change means using fewer pesticides, managing water more efficiently, improving soil health and bio-diversity, enhancing fibre quality, and improving the welfare of farm workers.