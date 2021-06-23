Cancel
Orange County, FL

Disneyland Is Open, But Less Than Half of Employees Are Back

By Katrina Allen
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report from the Orange County Register, despite the Disneyland Resort being open since April 30, less than half of the Resort’s 32,000 Cast Members have returned to work. Why is that, and what it could mean for the Disneyland Resort?. The Disneyland Resort was closed for...

insidethemagic.net
