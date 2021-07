This transcript has been edited for clarity. Matthew F. Watto, MD: Welcome back to The Curbsiders. I'm Dr Matthew Watto here with my good friend, Dr Paul Nelson Williams. Tonight we're going to be talking about obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS), telling you about our favorite pearls from a recent discussion with Dr Aneesa Das, who is a pulmonologist and an expert on OHS. I was always very confused about this topic, but I feel better now. What did you learn, Paul?