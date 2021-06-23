SOS Hydration | 6/23/21

Issue 2021 – 25 — Downieville Library Yard Sale. The library doesn’t actually have a yard to sell, so, instead, we’ll be selling books. And, no, these won’t be books from the library’s collection. They are books that are duplicates of what is already in the library and/or books that don’t fit in the library’s collection, for a whole variety of reasons. The sale will take place this Saturday, June 26, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Cherry Simi’s property (433 Main Street, Downieville). Proceeds from the sale will go toward supplies and operating costs for the library — and, possibly, some new books! So, come support your local library — and go away with some new reading material.