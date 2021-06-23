Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

SOS Hydration | 6/23/21

KTNV
 7 days ago

Keep your family safe and hydrated during the hottest time of year. SOS Hydration is the world's fastest way to hydrate formulated by doctors!

www.ktnv.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sos#Hydrate#Sos Hydration#Executive Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

6/23/21 Wednesday OT: Hydro Homies

The games get intense under the hot summer sun. On June 23rd, National Hydration Day reminds us to replace fluids lost in the heat of battle. The human body contains more than 60 percent water. Maintaining that balance while training is a challenge. And doing it during the summer months is a practice that must be consistent. Becoming overheated or dehydrated can lead to heat stroke and possibly death.
Indian Land, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Religious News 6-23-21

The Belair United Methodist Church food pantry for Indian Land residents is open 9 a.m.-noon July 1 (first and third Thursdays of each month) at 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land. Donations may be dropped off at the church office 9 a.m.-noon weekdays. For details, call 803-547-6631. Free COVID testing...
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Coming Up 6-23-21

• June 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Watercrest and CarePatrol Food and Blood Drive, 8154 English Clover Lane, Indian Land. • June 25, 3-6 p.m., RedStone 14, 9650 RedStone Drive, Indian Land. • June 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement, 181 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land. • June 28, 2-7...
Weight LossKTNV

Belle Medical | 6/23/21

Although gaining weight is strongly linked to the lifestyle choices we make, there’s one major cause of weight gain that nobody can avoid: aging. This BELLE MEDICAL MINUTE is paid for by Belle Medical.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Are Swollen Feet a Sign of Heart Failure?

Your heart is the hardest-working muscle, pumping an average of 2,000 gallons of blood a day. So when something goes wrong with it, your body will quickly let you know. Heart failure happens when it can’t pump enough blood to keep your organs working normally. One major sign of heart failure is swollen feet, or edema. The swelling comes from fluid trapped inside the tissues of your body.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

SOS Hydration Partners With Original 'Shark' Kevin Harrington

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 restrictions lifted in many areas and Americans able to enjoy a more familiar summer, the importance of staying hydrated has never been more important. Data from NCEI's annual temperature outlook suggest that 2021 is "96% likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record." SOS Hydration is the world's fastest hydration; the perfect balance of electrolytes and minerals helping you to hydrate 3x faster than drinking water alone. Harrington plans to help accelerate SOS Hydration's triple-digit growth to homes around the country.
Home & Gardenwamc.org

Home Improvement With Darren Tracy 6/23/21

Today on the show, licensed professional engineer and construction specialist Darren Tracy is ready to answer your home maintenance and repair questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.
WeatherFox47News

Carpet Studio Flooring America - 6/23/21

Kevin McCreary, Owner of McCreary's Healthy Homes Inc. talks about his partnership with Carpet Studio Flooring America and how to maintain and extend the life of your carpets. For more information please visit McCrearysHH.com or call (517) 484-1400 and FlooringAmericaLansing.com or call (517) 351-6310. Want to check out other Morning...
Politicsyourpickenscounty.com

Community Calendar 6-23-21

The Market at the Mill will its second annual Freedom Ride on Saturday, July 3, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Proceeds will support a veteran of our military. The event entails a motorcycle run through the county and an indoor bike show featuring best-in-show and vintage. You must be logged in...
Downieville, CAsierracountyprospect.org

On the Shelf w/Paul 6/23/21

Issue 2021 – 25 — Downieville Library Yard Sale. The library doesn’t actually have a yard to sell, so, instead, we’ll be selling books. And, no, these won’t be books from the library’s collection. They are books that are duplicates of what is already in the library and/or books that don’t fit in the library’s collection, for a whole variety of reasons. The sale will take place this Saturday, June 26, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Cherry Simi’s property (433 Main Street, Downieville). Proceeds from the sale will go toward supplies and operating costs for the library — and, possibly, some new books! So, come support your local library — and go away with some new reading material.
Petsbctv.org

Welcoming Summer 6-23-21

Host Tina Evangelista Eppenstein celebrates the beginning of summer by sharing her observations in nature recently, info on the monarch butterfly and pet safety for the 4th of July on A Close Up Look at Animal Welfare Issues. From the program: A Close Up Look at Animal Welfare Issues.
Public Healthfreenews.live

The symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus are listed

The Public Health Agency of England has listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. The new strain was named lambda and was initially detected in Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador at the end of 2020. Scientists believe that it differs from other strains by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of contagion. However, at the moment there is no data that the virus can provoke a more severe course of COVID-19.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

4 Natural Herbs To Enhance Lifestyle

Life is fast. One day you are graduating and suddenly you are 30. Waking up in the morning, going to work, and meeting deadlines, time passes away quickly. To meet the pace of this fast-paced life, we need something extra. Daily meals and occasional diets are not cutting it. Even...
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

Best Oils for Dry Skin

Oils are a great way to restore moisture to dry skin. Some plant oils possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help improve the health of your skin barrier. The skin barrier, also called the stratum corneum, is the outermost part of your epidermis, the top layer of your skin....
Hair Careneworleanssun.com

Promising Natural Formulations by 'Joy of Ayurveda'

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/SRV Media): 'Joy of Ayurveda' is manufacturing affordable hair products that are genuinely natural, fresh, and quick, making Ayurveda the choicest attraction during modern times. The brand propagates sustainable haircare that yields conspicuous results. Ayurveda defines 'Life's Wisdom'. This ancient Indian medicine has been humankind's...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Hair Careprimewomen.com

11 Best At-Home Hair Removal Products

In the recent past, I’ve done quite a bit of research, writing, and editing for articles about how to get thicker, fuller hair. I’ve tried to come up with helpful information regarding how to make your hair grow, either because it’s thinning or because you want to try to increase your hair volume. I’ve learned about what the best haircut is for your face shape, the best haircuts for both thick or thin hair, hair thinning treatments… the list is seemingly endless on how to get the hair we want (and deserve).
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.