Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Magic Kingdom Permit Points to Upgraded Fireworks Features

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of exciting new announcements have been coming out of the Walt Disney World Resort recently. A multitude of new experiences are coming to the theme parks as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary — which will begin on October 1. One of those new experiences will be a new nightly fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom — Disney Enchantment.

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Walt Disney World#Disney World#Disney Enchantment#Disney Parks Blog#Happily Ever After
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Music
Related
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

The One Snack You Must Get in Every Magic Kingdom Land!

When it comes to Disney World snacks, Magic Kingdom ranks high on our list of places to find a seemingly endless supply of unique goodies. But with six themed lands across the park, it’s easy to get carried away and get full before you even reach the end of Main Street!
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

Just Take My Money, Disney World

Living seasonally in Disney World's backyard was surreal last year, and it's unexpectedly exhilarating now as the nation appears to be vaccinating its way out of the COVID-19 crisis. I've been fully inoculated for months, but walking through the turnstiles of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) EPCOT two weeks ago -- without a mask on for the first time in 15 months -- hit me harder than I thought it would.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers to Walt Disney World

TouringPlans is pleased to welcome back guest author Ted Wioncek III. Let’s be honest, who hasn’t dreamed of taking a little solo trip to Walt Disney World – just you, the parks, and an endless array of pixie dust right at your fingertips! Just one issue… MEALTIME. Sure, mobile ordering from your favorite Quick Service location can make for a less awkward one-on-one dining experience. But what if you are in the mood for something a bit more indulgent?! After all, it is one thing to trip the life fantastic all by your lonesome whilst zipping through the Los Angeles freeway in a super-stretch! But sitting down to destroy some bread service at a high-top for one? That just seems horribly wrong – even if you can devour all nine sauces without any help from your friends! All joking aside, we understand that the thought of eating alone can be a bit scary for some. Thankfully, Walt Disney World has got your back by providing several fantastic options for you. So, take a seat and get ready to not share your fries, because these are the Best Dining Options for Solo Travelers! (Note: Some dining locations may be modified or closed temporarily due to COVID-19.)
MusicWDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney Announces New Magic Kingdom Fireworks Show, Enchantment, for 50th Anniversary

Disney has just announced a brand new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment”, which will debut on October 1st for the 50th Anniversary of the Magic Kingdom. Created to launch with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” this evening extravaganza will take you on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.
Travelallears.net

How Magic Kingdom is Manipulating You

Disney World has a few tricks up its sleeves when it comes to making experiences in the parks as magical as ever!. While you might know about a few of the ways Disney is able to draw you in, you probably don’t know about the ways that the Magic Kingdom is actually manipulating you. Intrigued? Keep reading!
TravelInside the Magic

Permit Hints at Another Area of Magic Kingdom Will Get 5oth Makeover

Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary is right around the corner and Disney Imagineers are working hard to transform the theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — with an EARidescence makeover. Disney Imagineers already began working on attractions including Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, the...
TravelInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom to Get NEW Nighttime Spectacular For 50th

On October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World opened to the public, and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. And this October, the Most Magical Place on Earth will be celebrating 50 yEARS of magic!. We already know...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Rope Drop Returns to Magic Kingdom

With the removal of physical distancing, the “rope drop” experience is returning to Walt Disney World. At the beginning of June, we experienced rope drop at EPCOT, now it has returned to Magic Kingdom. Guests were let down Main Street, U.S.A. into the park’s hub before opening this morning. Crowds...
TravelInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Confirms NEW Cavalcade Coming For 50th

Guests can look forward to several new events for Disney World’s 50th, including EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, HarmonioUS, a new nighttime spectacular coming to Magic Kingdom, a new daytime show coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, several new interactive character statues, and more. Now, we are learning that Guests will also...
reviewjournal.com

How much does it cost to go to Disney World now?

Walt Disney World opened in October 1971, and fans will undoubtedly flock to Central Florida to celebrate the golden anniversary. But what if you don’t want to wait until October? As travel restrictions have eased amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney World is open for business, with Mickey and Minnie ready to greet visitors — presumably while maintaining a social distance.
Travelkennythepirate.com

New closure coming soon to the Contemporary Resort

Guests will need to be aware of this coming refurbishment at the Contemporary Resort. Check out some recent photos and find out what will be closed next. One of Disney’s first resort hotels is the Contemporary Resort. It opened in 1971 and is within walking distance of the Magic Kingdom. Disney is in the process of refurbishing the resort, and it is expected to last until September 2021. We are glad to see that it will be complete before the 50th anniversary.
YogaWDW News Today

Cast Members Participate in Sunrise Yoga at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Cast Members celebrated International Yoga Day this morning with a sunrise session in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom. Sunrise yoga is a recurring event for Cast Members as part of a larger wellness program. Many Cast Members shared their photos on social media this morning.
Travelwdwmagic.com

Rope Drop entry process returns to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

The rope drop park entry procedure has returned to Magic Kingdom today following a lengthy pause of the process during the COVID-19 reopening phase. The new process means that guests are now held in the hub at one of several ropes leading to each of the Magic Kingdom lands. With...
Beauty & Fashiondisneyfoodblog.com

We Found the PERFECT Outfit for a Day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know we’re not the only ones who theme our outfits to match the Disney park we’re visiting, right?. We’ve got Star Wars outfits for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Princess...
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

The Ultimate Guide to Coffee in Magic Kingdom

Looking for a good ol’ cuppa coffee in Magic Kingdom?. If you’re gearing up for a long day in the park, you’re going to want to make sure you get your caffeine fix. And sure, you could head over to Main Street Bakery (aka the Magic Kingdom Starbucks), but the lines there tend to be LONG. And what if you just aren’t in the mood for Starbucks? Luckily, you’ve got several other little-known (and underrated!) options.