Whether you're planning to spend July 4 out and about or at home, here are some specials that suburban restaurants are cooking up. Beatrix: 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On July 4, indulge in the new bacon, cheddar and egg sandwich; mushroom and quinoa burger; avocado and jalapeño toast; honey-butter cinnamon rolls; iced dulce de leche latte and more. On Sunday, brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner is served from 3 to 6 p.m.