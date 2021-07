Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled new album in October and in advance of the record, they've issued a music video for the ultra heavy new song "Knives." The album has been in the works for at least two years and frontman Matt Tuck had previously stated that the material was shaping up to be a mix of the group's last two records, Venom and Gravity, while also promising fans would be bestowed with a "brutal" and "technical" effort.