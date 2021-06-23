Stardew Valley Speedrunners Are Racing To Get Married

Like Champagne and fried chicken, mixing Nintendo's Mario characters with Ubisoft's hyperactive minion-like Rabbids might sound like nonsense on paper, but once you get your hands on it, you'll wonder why it took so long for something like this to come together. In 2017, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a surprise hit on the Nintendo Switch when it was released in 2017, going on to become one of the best-selling games on the Switch as well as one of the best strategy games available. With its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, on the way, you might be interested in exploring the bizarre world of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle beforehand. In that case, prepare yourself for a Mario adventure like no other with the ultimate guide to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.