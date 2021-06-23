Cancel
Video Games

Microsoft's special Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy will end in July

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft didn't react to the Cyberpunk 2077 console mess quite as strongly as Sony did, but it did take the unusual step of offering full refunds to anyone who purchased the game through its online store, no questions asked, "until further notice." It gave gamers the opportunity to discover whether it fell within their tolerance limits at no risk, which strikes me as a very fair compromise approach to handling a game that was fundamentally, but for some people not unforgivably, flawed.

