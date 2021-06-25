join today

Cancel
Who knows more about Seattle local news, events, and neighborhood gems than the folks who live and play in those communities? NewsBreak is the leading platform to share your content and make an impact with new readers and neighbors.

NewsBreak not only brings you thousands of articles per day from well-known media publishers, but we also distribute content from aspiring writers, citizen journalists, and local experts through our Creator Platform. We offer competitive rates, the opportunity to build a following, and resources to help our creator community learn new skills and hone their voice.

NewsBreak is encouraging talented writers to join our growing community of local creators. Whether you are a blogger, local activist, aspiring writer, or citizen journalist, NewsBreak wants to hear from you! We believe communities win when more voices have the opportunity to be heard.

If you or someone you know would like to become a NewsBreak creator, start posting today! Here’s how to get started. We look forward to hearing from you!

More than half of the counties in the US don’t have a local newspaper, creating “news deserts” across the country. Yet local news and stories reflect the experiences that create a sense of community and bring us together. That’s why NewsBreak is on a mission to help connect people to their local communities through news, events, and information. To do that, we are partnering with the best voices and creative minds. We’re hoping that’s you!

This program is updated with new product features, and payment structure. There will also be more features. Check for the updates.

