Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys STRONG THUNDERSTORM MOVING EAST OVER MOORE THROUGH 415 PM MDT At 329 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moore, or 9 miles north of Arco, moving east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moore and Howe.alerts.weather.gov