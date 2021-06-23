Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Kimball by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Kimball SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN BANNER AND EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Albin, or 30 miles west of Kimball, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Albin.alerts.weather.gov