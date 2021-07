Justin, Rob, and Big Wos convene after the Hawks bested the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to talk about Trae Young’s unbelievable performance and what adjustments the Bucks need to make to not just be another team on Trae’s hit list (0:30). Then they talk about Brad Stevens’s first move as president of basketball operations of the Celtics to hire Ime Udoka as head coach (21:09), what could happen to Ben Simmons after his poor performance in the playoffs (30:30), and other offseason rumors (42:07). Finally, they give their predictions for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals (52:15).