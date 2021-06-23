Special Weather Statement issued for East Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Laramie County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN BANNER AND EAST CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Albin, or 30 miles west of Kimball, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Albin.alerts.weather.gov