Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

By StockMarket.com
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould These Be The Best Leisure Stocks To Buy Ahead Of July 2021?. Given the current rebound in the broader stock market, investors could be looking for more long-term growth buys right now. While the stock market took a breather last week, leisure stocks could see some action pretty soon. First off, that’s because summer is here, and consumers are likely looking for ways to enjoy the season. Accordingly, this would attract more attention towards the leisure industry from consumers and investors alike. On top of that, the options for leisure activities continue to broaden as domestic travel resumes. Could now be a good time to jump on the reopening trade?

finance.dailyherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Inc#Leisure#Cnbc#Wmt#Canopy Growth Lrb#Cronos Group#Vail Resorts Inc#Mtn Rrb#Aeo Rrb#Tilray Inc#Tlry#Mgm Resorts International#Mgm Rrb#Rockresorts#Td Ameritrade#Tos Pinterest Inc#Australian#Canadian#French#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Walmart
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Adobe Stock Is Dirt Cheap Right Now

When it comes to tech, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) isn't exactly the most exciting name. The old software firm is exhibiting many characteristics of a value stock: Its core proficiencies (document editing and creative software) are far from a high-growth industry, and revenue is steady and predictable. As boring as Adobe is as a business, though, the returns are far from dull. The stock is up over 140% over the last three-year stretch, compared to just a 58% return for the S&P 500.
Stocksinvesting.com

Here Are My Top 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

As the global economic recovery gains pace, quality growth stocks are making a comeback in investors’ portfolios. And the continuation of near-zero interest rates should fuel the growth of several companies. PetroChina (PTR), Starbucks (SBUX), and Vale (VALE) are examples of companies that we think possess solid growth attributes. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now. Let’s discuss why in more detail.Many investors jumped out of expensive growth stocks and into quality cyclical stocks earlier this year to capitalize on the economic recovery. But investors’ interest in growth stocks has been returning lately. This is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 5.4% returns over the past month versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 1.7% loss and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.9% gains over the same period. People’s gradual return to “analog” lifestyles as COVID-19 restrictions are removed, along with continued fiscal and monetary policy support for economies, should help many stocks generate solid growth in the coming quarters.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Cloud Stocks: PagerDuty Focuses On Integrations

The global DevOps market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23% to reach $23.4 billion by 2027. San Francisco-based PagerDuty recently announced its first quarter results that continued to impress the market.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Investing in the Stock Market Is One of the Best Ways to Build Long-Term Wealth

Americans are feeling less comfortable about investing in the stock market long-term, even though it's one of the best ways to get ahead. In 2021, 28% of Americans said that real estate was their preferred way to invest over a period of 10 years or more, according to a Bankrate survey. About one-quarter said cash investments, such as savings accounts or CDs, are their top long-term investing method, and only 16% said that they'd pick the stock market, according to the financial website.
MarketsStreet.Com

Here's How We'd Play Chipotle Stock Right Now

After trading sideways for the large part of five months, there's one restaurant stock that's now a coiled spring ready to vault higher Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Wednesday evening. That stock is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) . Chipotle, which is a holding in TheStreet's Trifecta Stocks...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Bed Bath & Beyond, This Stock is a Better Buy Right Now

As expected, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) recently announced some head-turning operating metrics as the business emerged from its deep pandemic slump. CEO Mark Tritton and his team celebrated the specialty retailer's increasing growth and profitability rebounds at the start of fiscal 2021. But the business is still shrinking as it closes underperforming stores, and there's a lot of uncertainty about where profitability will land after management is done with the company's three-year restructuring plan.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Fashion and Retail’s COVID-19 Stock Surge

Feeling better? You’re not the only one. There’s been a collective sigh of relief in fashion’s C-suites since the devastation of the early pandemic lockdowns turned into an improbable stock rally — fed by government stimulus, e-commerce sales and hopes for the future. While the COVID-19 pandemic roils on in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Focus Now Squarely on U.S. Jobs Report for June

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Friday morning, finding their feet on the first trading day of July. Investors await U.S. employment data even as they continue digesting economic data from the U.S. and China. South Korea’s KOSPI inched up 0.10% by 10 PM ET (2 AM GMT). According...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Morgan Stanley the Dividend Stock for You?

The Federal Reserve announced last week that the 23 large U.S. banks that took its most recent stress tests passed with flying colors, meaning they had enough capital and liquidity to continue lending in a severe economic downturn (you know, like the one we had last year). The Fed said...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Tech Stocks to Buy in Q3 and Hold for Years

The S&P 500 hit new records on the final day of the second quarter. The benchmark index has climbed over 14% in the first half of 2021 and is up roughly 27% from its pre-pandemic levels in February 2020. This helps provide more context for where Wall Street is at the moment and might help ease some worries that the market is super overheated.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is LegalZoom Stock a Good Investment?

LegalZoom (LZ) made its public market debut on Jun. 30 alongside Taboola (TBLA) and China’s Uber-like DiDi Global (DIDI). LZ stock popped up more than 35 percent on its first day of trading. What’s LegalZoom.com's stock forecast, and is it a good investment?. Article continues below advertisement. LegalZoom is an...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,500? 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index was 127.3 in June 2021, the highest it has reached since February 2020. Consumers have become increasingly optimistic about overall economic growth despite lingering concerns about increasing inflation. Since consumer sentiment plays a big role in driving the stock market, we can expect some major gains in fundamentally strong stocks positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds in a recovering economy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My 3 Biggest Stock Market Predictions for July

June gave the stock market some time to breathe after a monster first-quarter earnings season came to a close. Investor attention turned to inflation, employment, and the Federal Reserve. While July looks poised to start the same way, it will differ in a few key ways. As we enter the...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Are These 8 Penny Stocks to Watch on Your List Right Now?

With 2021 halfway done, penny stocks continue to fly high. Although there are hundreds of penny stocks to watch, only a handful have true intrinsic value. To understand which, it is important to make a watchlist and consider all of the factors that go into penny stocks rising in value.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Outpace Most Sectors in Cautious Trade

Consumer stocks held on to their prior gains in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was advancing 0.2%. In company news, LegalZoom.com (LZ) rallied Wednesday, climbing over 36% after the professional services company priced...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy That Look Cheap Based on Their Cash Flows

Warren Buffet’s famous quote “Cash Is King” emphasizes the importance of a company’s value. The argument is that strong cash flows both increase a company’s growth prospects and provide a higher intrinsic value to the stock. In today’s article, we’re covering companies with outstanding cash flow. I’ve selected a mix of stocks to buy that provide prospects for dividends, deep value, and growth.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Could This SPAC Be the Best Mortgage Stock to Buy Now?

Several mortgage originators have gone public in the past six months or so, and with record-high refinancing volume and a surge in purchase mortgage applications, it's not surprising that these businesses want to complete IPOs while the numbers look great. But Better, which recently agreed to go public via SPAC merger with Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC), could be the most interesting. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 15, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss the company and whether they'd invest.