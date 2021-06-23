Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

As the global economic recovery gains pace, quality growth stocks are making a comeback in investors’ portfolios. And the continuation of near-zero interest rates should fuel the growth of several companies. PetroChina (PTR), Starbucks (SBUX), and Vale (VALE) are examples of companies that we think possess solid growth attributes. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up their shares now. Let’s discuss why in more detail.Many investors jumped out of expensive growth stocks and into quality cyclical stocks earlier this year to capitalize on the economic recovery. But investors’ interest in growth stocks has been returning lately. This is evidenced by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 5.4% returns over the past month versus the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s (SPYV) 1.7% loss and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 1.9% gains over the same period. People’s gradual return to “analog” lifestyles as COVID-19 restrictions are removed, along with continued fiscal and monetary policy support for economies, should help many stocks generate solid growth in the coming quarters.