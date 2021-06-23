Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus
Could These Be The Best Leisure Stocks To Buy Ahead Of July 2021?. Given the current rebound in the broader stock market, investors could be looking for more long-term growth buys right now. While the stock market took a breather last week, leisure stocks could see some action pretty soon. First off, that’s because summer is here, and consumers are likely looking for ways to enjoy the season. Accordingly, this would attract more attention towards the leisure industry from consumers and investors alike. On top of that, the options for leisure activities continue to broaden as domestic travel resumes. Could now be a good time to jump on the reopening trade?finance.dailyherald.com