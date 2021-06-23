MetLife Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) announces that the Company has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019 (the "Indenture Amendments"). The Indenture Amendments will: (a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures by two years to June 30, 2024; (b) decrease the conversion price for the Debentures from $0.125 to $0.10; and (c) allow the Company to satisfy its obligation to pay interest on the Debentures by, among other things, delivering freely tradeable common shares in the capital of the Company to the Trustee for distribution directly to the Debentureholders as a payment in-kind of accrued interest on the Debentures.