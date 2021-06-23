Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MetLife Announces Full Redemption of 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2

By MetLife, Inc. via Business Wire News Releases
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 3.048% Series C Senior Component Debentures, Tranche 2 (the "Notes"), pursuant to the terms of the Notes. The full $500 million outstanding principal amount of the Notes will be redeemed on July 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

finance.dailyherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifteen Percent#Latin America#Dtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Trafficmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $29.89

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Halliburton Announces The Redemption Of Senior Notes Due 2021

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes"). The redemption date for the Notes is August 15, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $500 million. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Delta Announces Its Intentions To Exercise A Call Option To Be Part Of The Tranche 2 Commitments Under Existing DIP Financing

MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX). The Company informs that on June 30, 2021 Delta Air Lines, Inc. ("Delta") provided notice to the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors informing that Delta intends to exercise its call option and purchase US$185 million of Apollo's Tranche 2 Commitments under the existing, and fully disbursed, super-priority debtor-in-possession secured loan agreement approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York presiding over Aeromexico's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, known as "DIP Financing". Delta has indicated in its notice that such action is in furtherance of its strategic relationship with Aeroméxico and its support of the Company's restructuring efforts.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 327,713 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsDaily Herald

Liberty Media Corporation Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media” or “Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment to the holders as of June 15, 2021 of its 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046 (the “Debentures”). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $5.625 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of June 30, 2021, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $25 million, after giving effect to individually negotiated private purchases in late April and early May and today’s quarterly interest payment.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Amendments to its 8% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOU) announces that the Company has received an extraordinary resolution from the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its outstanding 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") approving certain amendments to the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee") dated June 14, 2019 (the "Indenture Amendments"). The Indenture Amendments will: (a) extend the maturity date of the Debentures by two years to June 30, 2024; (b) decrease the conversion price for the Debentures from $0.125 to $0.10; and (c) allow the Company to satisfy its obligation to pay interest on the Debentures by, among other things, delivering freely tradeable common shares in the capital of the Company to the Trustee for distribution directly to the Debentureholders as a payment in-kind of accrued interest on the Debentures.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ferguson PLC Announces IFRS to US GAAP Investor Session

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / FERGUSON PLC (LSE: FERG)(NYSE: FERG) IFRS to US GAAP Investor Session. As highlighted in the half year results statement published on March 16,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

High Falls Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 317,647 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 317,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,756,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced recently the pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bentley also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued. Bentley expects the offering to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Navistar announces extension of the redemption date for its 9.500% Senior Secured Notes

Navistar International Corporation (“Navistar”), a leading U.S. truck maker, today announced that it has delivered a notice of extension of the redemption date for its previously announced election to redeem in full (the “Redemption”), subject to the satisfaction of the condition set forth therein, its outstanding $600,000,000 9.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Senior Secured Notes”), upon the terms of, and subject to the condition set forth in, the Notice of Conditional Full Redemption sent to the holders of the Senior Secured Notes on April 26, 2021 (the “Redemption Notice”) in accordance with terms of the indenture related to the Senior Secured Notes.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Genworth Announces Redemption Of Outstanding 2021 Senior Notes

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) - Get Report announced today that Genworth Holdings, Inc. ("Genworth Holdings"), its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes (the "Notes") due 2021. The redemption date of the Notes will be July 21, 2021, and the redemption price of the Notes will be 100% of the principal amount plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC Pink:RCGCF) announced a succession plan in which Greg Isenor will transition to a non-executive director effective July 1, 2021. This is a planned natural progression, following Mr. Isenor's ongoing support of Nana Sangmuah's successful leadership over the past 18 months as the Company's President and CEO. This also meets with Mr. Isenor's plan to continue to generate new exploration opportunities. Additionally, effective June 1, 2021, Bruce Ramsden was appointed Executive Vice President of the Company and will continue as CFO.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Arrival Announces Redemption Of Warrants

LONDON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (the "Company"; Ordinary Shares - NASDAQ: ARVL; CUSIP No. L0423Q 108; Warrants - NASDAQ: ARVLW; CUSIP No. L0423Q 116) announced today that the Company has elected to redeem, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"), all of the Company's outstanding warrants ("Public Warrants") that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of December 12, 2019 by and between CIIG Merger Corp. ("CIIG") and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent, as a part of the units sold in CIIG's initial public offering ("IPO"), which Public Warrants were assumed by the Company in connection with the business combination between CIIG, the Company and ARSNL Merger Sub Inc.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

IOU Financial Announces The Repurchase Of Approximately $1.9 Million Of Convertible Debentures

Company follows through on plan to leverage strong cash position to consolidate its stake in capitalizing on the economic recovery. MONTREAL, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC.("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses ( IOUFinancial.com), announced today that, pursuant to its announcement on April 8, 2021 to repurchase up to $2.0M of its convertible debentures, it is repurchasing approximately $1.9 million of its convertible debentures in the capital of the Company (the "Debentures") at a discount per $1,000 of aggregate principal amount per Debenture. Such transactions are being carried out pursuant to repurchase agreements entered into with individual holders of Debentures.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Scotiabank Announces Redemption of Non-Cumulative Preferred Share Series 36

NOTE TO EDITORS: NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares Series 36 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) ("Series 36 Shares") of Scotiabank on July 26, 2021 at a price equal to $25.00 per share together with declared and unpaid dividends to the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). Formal notice will be issued to the shareholders in accordance with the share conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Minto Apartment REIT Announces Senior Management Changes

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust ("the REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced the departure of George Van Noten, Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Mr. Van Noten is departing in order to pursue other opportunities. His duties will be assumed by Paul Baron, who has been appointed Senior Vice President, Operations.
Tinton Falls, NJroi-nj.com

World Insurance Associates announces series of C-suite changes

World Insurance Associates, the Tinton Falls-based insurance brokerage, has made several changes to its leadership team, including creating new C-suite roles. The company said in a news release that it has named two new executives and moved two others to newly created positions. It cited its mission to build a world-class team that will deliver on its value proposition of delivering large-scale resources and personal relationships to clients and partners.