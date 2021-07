KENT COUNTY, Mich. — United Church Outreach Ministry, or UCOM, is not new to Kent County, but the faith-based organization continues to expand its operation. “UCOM is 36 years old this year,” executive director Bruce Roller said. “It started in 1985 from a church pantry and incorporated and has grown now to be a community-wide agency that's doing a whole lot more work and has a whole lot more space to do that work.”