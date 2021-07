Months after negotiations with an immigrant rights advocacy group, the city’s Board of Education unanimously approved a “welcoming sanctuary schools” resolution. The resolution promises increased training for staff on how to respond to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and makes sure immigrant students and families will be safe from immigration authorities while at school. It also requires the school district to craft an emergency response plan, part of which would look at providing counseling and emotional support for students who are affected by an immigration enforcement action in the community.