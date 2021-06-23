Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Longtime North Dakota veterinarian appointed to state post

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime animal doctor from Hettinger has been named North Dakota’s new state veterinarian and animal health division director, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced Wednesday.

Dr. Ethan Andress will take over for Dr. Susan Keller, who is retiring after serving the state for 23 years. Andress will start on July 12.

Andress is owner and partner of West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger, where he has worked as a mixed animal practitioner for 24 years. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1997.

“Dr. Andress brings valuable experience in the field of veterinary medicine and extensive knowledge of bovine, equine and bison medicine,” Goehring said. “His business background will also be an asset to our animal health programs and the state.”

