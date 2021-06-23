Herman Edward Smith, 84, entered into heavenly rest on June 17, 2021. Herman resided in The Villages, Florida for nearly 20 years, but called Danbury and Westport, CT home. He was the 2nd of 4 generations of Westport residents, where his father started a business in the 1940’s. Herman was educated in the Westport school system from kindergarten through his graduation from Staples High School in 1955. He then attended the Engineering Institute of Bridgeport. He was also honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and served in the National Guard.