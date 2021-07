One of the most beloved comedians and producers of all time, Eddie Murphy has built an entertainment career that's crossed genres and spanned decades. And behind the scenes, the Daddy Day Care actor has been just as busy with a bustling family life as a real life father of 10. The welcome result of five relationships over the course of more than 30 years, Murphy now has six daughters and four sons: Eric (31), Bria (31), Christian (30), Miles (28), Shayne (26), Zola (21), Bella (19), Angel (14), Izzy (5) and Max Murphy (2). Read on for an update Eddie Murphy's 10 kids now!