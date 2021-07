CHICAGO – It would be easy to argue that Wednesday was the lowpoint of an already rough season for Chicago Fire FC. Facing the team that was tied with them for the fewest points in Major League Soccer, the club had a tying goal in stoppage time called back due to VAR in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Boos came down from the fans at Soldier Field, and some were even chanting for the ouster of manager Raphael Wicky.