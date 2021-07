GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head Coach Anthony Nesty has been named as an Assistant Coach to the Men's U.S Olympic Swim Team. He will be joining four other Gators in Tokyo. "I am very honored to be appointed to the United States Olympic Staff as a Men's Assistant Coach", said Nesty. "I am thrilled to be with our athletes on this journey and we will all do our best to represent the Gators and the United States admirably. We have some work to do and we will do our best to get ourselves on the medal podium in Tokyo."