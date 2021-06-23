If you’re tubing this summer, follow safety guidelines
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With summer excursions like tubing flowing along, local guides and experts want to remind folks about the basics of safety on the river. “It’s always important to have a healthy respect for water,” says Holly Hart, the owner of Blue Mountain Adventures. “You can drown in a foot of water just as easily as you can in 12, and rivers are certainly moving. It’s different than flat water and being able to move and manage that.”www.wdbj7.com