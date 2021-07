Some people can taste even the essence of a hot pepper the moment they take a bite of a dish with some kick, while others choose to hardly taste anything other than spice in their meal, and they like it that way. Regardless of the level of Scoville Scale heat one can endure from the kitchen, anyone can overdo it. For the moments when breathing is the only task that can be focused on, here's a trick to cool your mouth down enough to dive in for another bite.