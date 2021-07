English T20 Blast Match is ready to increase the enthusiasm of cricket lovers with its 74th Match on Saturday, 26th June 2021. For this match, two flaming teams are already ready to fight the battle at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. On the one side, we have a team Nottinghamshire (NOT) who is standing in front of the team Lancashire (LAN). This match is going to be a super contest to watch as both the teams are desiring to end this game on a winning note in their respective accounts. Both the teams are playing against each other for the 2nd time in this season particularly.