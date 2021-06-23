Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Fiberon has partnered with Breezesta to offer Fiberon Furniture by Breezesta, an assortment of premium, sustainable outdoor furniture hand selected to complement Fiberon decking and railing. The carefully curated collection, launching online in June 2021, features durable, stylish, eco-friendly outdoor furniture that will be sold directly through Fiberon at fiberonfurniture.com.finance.dailyherald.com