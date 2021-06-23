Cancel
Chicago, IL

Anti-Violence Groups Partner To Curb Chicago Shootings

By Nereida Moreno
Chicago Public Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled a new plan to reduce gun violence, including tougher enforcement of federal gun laws and investing in community resources. Reset checks in with three Chicago anti-violence groups who are training and deploying peacekeepers to Chicago neighborhoods experiencing the highest number of shootings this summer. It’s part of a new initiative from Chicago CRED, Communities Partnering 4 Peace and READI Chicago to tackle gun violence in the city.

