'Tis the season, mayfly season has returned to the region, and the nasty bugs are showing up all over the state and were even spotted on weather radar this morning. The National Weather Service in Duluth posted a photo of what they suspect is a giant mayfly hatch caught on their weather radar. They say due to the timing of 5:46 AM and the location, near the St. Croix River in Pine County just south of Hinckley, that is more than likely a mayfly hatch.