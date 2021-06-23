Consumer News: U.S. home prices hit new record in May, surge in passengers overwhelming some airlines and more!

Buying and selling your house may soon get a little tougher. Last week, Existing Homes Sales for May were released. The print was 5.8 million, the lowest reading in 11 months, and it’s approaching pre-pandemic levels. New Homes Sales for May were also released last week. The print was 769,000 (annualized), the lowest reading in over 1 year. Pending home sales for May released Wednesday showed a 13.1% YoY increase vs +25% expected. This was the lowest reading since July 2020. (However, we should note that the MoM print was +8% vs -2% expected. With lower sales, and higher pending sales, one could speculate that next months pending home sales will be lower.)