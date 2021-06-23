Cancel
Idaho State

The role schools play in SW Idaho’s growth: location, bussing, and sprawl vs. density

Cover picture for the articleIn a few months, 1,300 students will pour through the halls of the brand new Owyhee High School on what was once farmland on the edge of Canyon County. This school, built with a maximum capacity of 1,800 students, stands ready to absorb new students gushing into the West Ada School District as Meridian booms. The 70-acre campus will include its own football stadium, lawns, parking lots, and other trappings to launch the next generation of Idahoans into adulthood. It even comes with a snazzy mascot: The Storm.

