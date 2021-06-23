Cancel
Rocksteady, Netherealm, Avalanche and Monolith aren't being sold

By Derek Strickland
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 7 days ago
WB Games studios like Netherealm, Avalanche, Monolith, and WB Games Montreal won't be sold off, a recent press release seems to confirm. WarnerMedia is merging with Discovery to form a huge new mega-company. So what happens to the WB Games division that includes franchises like Mortal Kombat, Batman, and Superman? The games division will still be part of WarnerMedia and the parent will not sell its biggest studios or IPs.

