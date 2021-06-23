Rocksteady, Netherealm, Avalanche and Monolith aren't being sold

Warner Bros. has been working on a fresh overhaul of its Warner Bros. Hollywood Tour, which comes with its own wing dedicated to DC, and Jim Lee just gave fans their first look at the new setup. The Instagram post shares a look at the recreation of the lot and the iconic Warner Bros. tower and then segues into the DC wing. That has an interactive control panel that simulates the Watchtower and lets you move through each character in the DC universe. Once you click on them you get more details on them and see their different looks through the years, and we see that reflected in several different eras of Batman.