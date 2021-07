Jon Pardi's doctors have put him on vocal rest, forcing him to cancel his remaining June shows. Those shows will be rescheduled. Jon informed his fans via social media with a picture of him holding a sign with a sad face drawn on it and writing, “For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!! . . . We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing. Sorry for the inconvenience. See you in July!